(Bloomberg) -- The inflation shock upending Russia’s economy has shown little sign of letting up, increasingly spreading to basic goods from onions to tea after supply disruptions and the ruble’s collapse that followed the invasion of Ukraine.

In a single week, the price of sugar increased as much as 37.1% in some Russian regions and rose nearly 14% on average nationwide. Consumer prices overall rose 1.93% in the seven days ending March 18, down slightly from 2.09% a week earlier, the Federal Statistics Service said Wednesday.

A wave of panic buying that took hold in Russia after its attack on Ukraine in late February initially led to a dramatic runup in the cost of durables like cars and televisions sets. But fears of long-lasting hardship and shortages are prompting many consumers to stock up on food staples and other basic goods.

“Domestic demand will fall sharply,” the Institute of International Finance said in a report. “The impact on imports will be largest, as the significantly weaker ruble drives up prices and both households and corporates are struggling to acquire sufficient foreign exchange.”

Inflation is galloping toward levels not seen in over two decades, made worse by the exodus of dozens of foreign companies from carmakers to banks after international sanctions imposed on Russia. The ruble has meanwhile lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar so far this year, sending the cost of imported goods soaring.

Economists predict a double-digit drop in output this year, while the ruble’s collapse and shortages of goods may touch off inflation of as much as 25%, a level not seen in Russia since the government’s 1998 debt default.

Inflation expectations, which are especially sensitive to increases in the cost of food, surged to 18.3% in March, up from 13.5% in February, according to the Bank of Russia.

The central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 20% last week and doesn’t expect to achieve its 4% inflation target until 2024.

“The Russian economy is entering the phase of a large-scale structural transformation, which will be accompanied by a temporary but inevitable period of increased inflation,” it said.

