(Bloomberg) -- Tyler Johnson, a Grammy Award winning record producer and frequent collaborator with pop singer Harry Styles, has agreed to sell his music rights to Influence Media Partners.

The publishing catalog deal includes Johnson’s share of his records created from 2012 to 2020, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. While the deal doesn’t include Styles’ latest Grammy award winning album Harry’s House, the songs Watermelon Sugar and Adore You are part of the acquisition.

“These songs are very important to me and I feel our deal reflects the value of this catalog that I have built over the last 10 years,” Johnson said in the statement. “It has been a pleasure working with the trusted team at Influence Media on my song catalog.”

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. A representative for Influence Media confirmed the contents of the statement.

Headquartered in New York, Influence Media is an entertainment company focused on investing in the recording and publishing rights to music catalogs. Launched in 2019, Influence Media is led by Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, Rene McLean and Jon Jashni.

The company had deployed $300 million as of a year ago through its partnership with Warner Music Group Corp. and global asset manager BlackRock Inc.

“We are so proud to represent Tyler’s works and look forward to introducing them to even wider audiences,” McLean said. “Influence Media is committed to partnering with the secret weapons behind some of music’s modern classics, and Tyler Johnson is at the top of that list for his work with Harry Styles alone, along with fellow superstars like Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.