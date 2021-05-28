(Bloomberg) -- A blog connected to China’s state media sounded an optimistic note about further trade negotiations with the U.S., saying Thursday’s talks between the two countries were “a positive move” and “a good start.”

“Next, there should be more communication between China and the U.S. in the economic and trade field to discuss relevant issues carefully, such as new calls, or other forms of communication,” the blog Taoran Notes said in a commentary Friday. “China and the U.S. are moving in the same direction in terms of continuing in-depth communication.”

The blog is linked to the Economic Daily, a state newspaper, and and was seen as an authoritative commentator on the trade talks in 2019. An earlier post Thursday soon after the call between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He highlighted the important “stabilizing role of economic and trade cooperation in Sino-U.S. relations” and was its first commentary on trade since August 2020.

Read more: What Is Taoran Notes? Mysterious WeChat Intrigues China Watchers

Unlike in the past, Thursday’s meeting between Tai and Liu was a 45-minute video call where the two sides had “face-to-face communication,” with the blog emphasizing the “candid, pragmatic and constructive” talks described in the Chinese readout. That showed that the two sides frankly expressed their views on the existing differences and their willingness to seek ways to solve the problems, Taoran Notes wrote.

“There will still be room for China and the U.S. to seek common ground and explore common interests,” it added, as long as the two sides can conduct fact-based talks, “carefully weigh the pros and cons, and avoid emotions and confrontation.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.