(Bloomberg) -- Influenza’s stronger-than-expected comeback in Europe lost steam in the first week of the year, easing worries about a potential double whammy with Covid-19.

The number of flu cases in European intensive care units more than halved to 19 between Jan. 3 and 9, from the peak seen in the last days of December, according to the latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. France, Sweden and the United Kingdom were the only countries with confirmed cases in ICU wards.

This caps a three-week rise in flu patients in Europe at the end of 2021 which alarmed public health officials about a “twindemic” pressuring health systems, as omicron cases were surging across the continent. December cases remained below pre-pandemic levels, when ICUs could see as many as 400 patients in a peak week. Still, recent numbers are well-above last season’s figures when the virus had almost disappeared.

Covid-19 measures like social distancing or mask-wearing helped curb the influenza virus in 2021, which kills about 650,000 people every year. Officials are now worried that countries with high Covid vaccination rates loosening restrictions may be letting their guard down against the flu.

“If we start to lift all measures, the big concern I have for influenza is that, because we have had such a long time of almost no circulation in the European population, maybe we will shift away from normal seasonal patterns,” Pasi Penttinen, ECDC’s expert on influenza, said in an interview with Reuters published Monday.

