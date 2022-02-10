(Bloomberg) -- Informa Plc agreed to sell 85% of its Pharma Intelligence division to private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), in a key part of the events and data company’s plan growth plan after the pandemic.

London-based Informa received “significant interest” in the business, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Carter said in a statement Thursday. Its shares jumped as much as 5.4% following the announcement.

Pharma Intelligence generates about half the operating profits for Informa’s Intelligence division, which Carter said in December was up for sale to redirect more investment into Informa’s Academic and B2B Markets divisions.

Informa will retain a stake of about 15% and then turn its focus to selling its Financial Intelligence business, it said. The sale is expected to complete by June subject to regulatory clearances, and some of its proceeds will pay for a share buyback, the initial stage of which is currently set at a maximum of 100 million pounds.

Pharma Intelligence made pretax profit of 55.3 million pounds in 2020. Informa also confirmed its guidance ahead of full-year results, due March 15.

