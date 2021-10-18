Informatica Seeks Up to $928 Million in U.S. IPO at $9 Billion Value

(Bloomberg) -- Informatica Inc., the data-management software provider, is seeking as much as $928 million in its return to the public markets.

The company plans to sell 29 million shares at $29 to $32 each in its initial public offering, it said in a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the top end of that price range, it would have a market capitalization of $8.8 billion, according to the number of shares outstanding listed in the prospectus.

The software maker plans to use proceeds for working capital, to repay debt and fund acquisitions or investments.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and and Permira are listed as its biggest shareholders and will control about 88.5% of the company’s voting power. The pair took Informatica private in 2015 in a deal that valued the company at $5.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Informatica plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol INFA.

