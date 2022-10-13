(Bloomberg) -- Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast, defying fears that a global economic slowdown would push clients at the outsourcing giant to cut back on tech spending.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it expected revenue to grow between 15% to 16% in the year to March 2023, raising the lower end of its sales outlook, while reiterating the top end.

Seen as a bellwether of India’s $227 billion IT sector, the country’s No. 2 software services exporter and rivals such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. have so far remained upbeat about winning new business deals. But concerns of a global recession and a European energy crisis continue to weigh on the sector, which remains vulnerable to cuts in discretionary IT spending.

“We’ve had very good traction in Europe for the last several quarters and that has shown again in this quarter’s growth number,” Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a press conference after the earnings. “We continue to see the pipeline of large deals strong but we are also cautious and watching the macro developments.”

Infosys’s net income rose 11% to 60.2 billion rupees ($731 million) in the second quarter ending in September, it said in a filing. That beat an average analysts’ estimate of 59.02 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey. Quarterly sales rose 23% to 365.4 billion rupees. The company also announced the buyback of 50.3 million shares for as much as 93 billion rupees at 1,850 rupees per share from the open market.

Infosys' 19% revenue growth in constant currency (CC), 29% CC growth in Europe and the raising of the lower bound of fiscal 2023 sales guidance to 15-16% from 14-16% are encouraging in the face of elevated economic woes. With a noticeable slowdown in the financial and retail sectors expected, we anticipate that these metrics could soften further in fiscal 2H.

Larger rival TCS reported an 8% rise in its quarterly income earlier this week, but cautioned it needed to be more wary of uncertainties in the face of rising volatility. IT companies such as Infosys, which won over clients in North America and Europe by offering low-cost solutions to problems such as the Y2K bug, are now banking on services such as cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence and analytics to shore up revenue.

Global technology spending faces headwinds, however, as businesses bring employees back to workplaces, dampening pandemic-era demand. Rising competition from global IT giants such as Accenture Plc and International Business Machines Corp. are also weighing on margins at India’s software services companies.

