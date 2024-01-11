(Bloomberg) -- India’s Infosys Ltd. narrowed its annual sales forecast as enterprise customers around the world continue to withhold spending on technology.

Revenue will increase 1.5% to 2% in the fiscal year through March 2024, Bengaluru-based Infosys said Thursday in a statement. It had trimmed its revenue guidance in October to 1% to 2.5% growth.

Infosys and larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are trying to revive revenue growth by expanding in areas such as artificial intelligence. The companies have been mired in an extended period of slow growth as companies cut spending to cope with economic headwinds.

Net income for the fiscal third quarter through December fell 7.3% to 61.1 billion rupees ($736 million), Infosys said. Analysts expected 61.6 billion rupees on average. Revenue in the quarter rose 1.3% to 388.2 billion rupees.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

We anticipate consulting demand to continue to be weighed down by the communications and financials segments, which are more prone to budget cuts vs. industries like health care. A record signing of large deals was a bright spot in the previous quarter, but is unlikely to have a significant impact on growth until mid-2025.

- Anurag Rana, analyst

