(Bloomberg) -- Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast on upbeat demand for its digital services, alleviating concerns that a slowing global economy will stifle technology spending.

Revenue will grow 14% to 16% in the fiscal year through March 2023, India’s No. 2 software services exporter said in a statement Sunday. That compares with 13% to 15% it projected in April. Analysts predict growth of 17%, the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Infosys reported a 3.1% increase in net profit to 53.6 billion rupees ($671 million) for the first quarter to June, despite expenses such as wage costs. Analysts estimated 56.7 billion rupees.

