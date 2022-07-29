(Bloomberg) -- Free Speech Systems LLC, the ultimate parent company of Infowars, filed for bankruptcy in a southern Texas court on Friday.

The company has liabilities of between $50 million and $100 million, and assets of $10 million to $50 million, according to a court filing.

Earlier this year, far-right radio host Alex Jones sought bankruptcy protection for three entities linked to his website Infowars after families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims won judgments against him and his companies for defamation in Connecticut and Texas. His main company with assets, Free Speech Systems, did not file for bankruptcy at the time.

A trial is currently under way in Travis County, Texas, district court to determine how much in damages Free Speech Systems and Jones should pay two families of Sandy Hook victims for defamation. A lawyer for the families asked a jury to award them $150 million, CNN reported.

Infowars makes most of its money selling clothing, vitamins and mineral supplements through Free Speech Systems, which generated about $56 million in revenue last year, Chief Restructuring Officer W. Marc Schwartz said in court in April.

