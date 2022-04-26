(Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s infrastructure firms may be active after President Xi Jinping pledged to step up construction to bolster the economy, a move that could also benefit the real estate sector.

The central financial committee decided Tuesday to enhance and advance projects in some areas, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The plan will include airports and other transportation hubs as well as energy and water conservancy projects. The committee also urged increased fiscal spending and a broadening of long-term financing channels for the construction.

Among stocks in focus are infrastructure stocks like China Communications Construction Co. and airport shares such as Shanghai International Airport Co.

Key Developments:

Chinese developers’ liquidity crunch may not ease until access to fundraising reopens, as repaying debt with cash on hand could only be a transient solution, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kristy Hung and Lisa Zhou wrote.

Country Garden Holdings Co. and China Vanke Co.’s weak cash coverage and Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Ltd.’s cash slump may fan investors’ concerns, implying that the industry rebound will be a long slog, they said in a report.

Earlier in the day, the People’s Bank of China sought to reassure markets with a broad pledge to step up support through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of a crackdown on technology firms. China’s leaders are also under mounting pressure as they gather for a critical meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo -- its top decision-making body -- in the coming days.

