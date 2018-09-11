(Bloomberg) -- ING Group NV Chief Financial Officer Koos Timmermans will step down following a money-laundering settlement at the Dutch bank.

The bank said earlier that the investigations revealed shortcomings in customer due diligence policies to prevent financial economic crime at ING Netherlands. The search for a successor has started and Timmermans has agreed to remain in his position until the completion of the succession process.

ING agreed last week to pay about $900 million to settle a Dutch investigation into issues including money laundering and corrupt practices by a former client. According to the public prosecutor, the Amsterdam-based bank systematically failed to detect unusual payments as it under-invested in compliance.

"We deeply regret the shortcomings found and take this matter very seriously," supervisory board chairman Hans Wijers said in a statement. "Given the seriousness of the matter and the many reactions among stakeholders since the announcement and in the interest of the bank, we came to the conclusion it is appropriate that responsibility is taken at executive board level. ”

Timmermans joined ING in 1996 and was a member of the executive team since 2007 when he was appointed as the company’s first chief risk officer on the executive board. In 2011 he became vice-chairman of the management board for banking. He was appointed chief financial officer in 2017.

