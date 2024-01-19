(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk plans to sell on more of the corporate loans the lender underwrites to boost fee revenue and reduce its dependence on traditional savings and loan businesses.

The Dutch bank is seeking to cut reliance on net interest income — the difference between what banks pay for deposits and earn on loans — as interest rates appear to have peaked, Van Rijswijk said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In doing so, ING joins a growing number of European banks trying to boost fee and commission income to offset the expected drag from falling rates.

“About 80% of our income is interest-linked, which is also for European standards very high,” Van Rijswijk said. “We need to diversify.”

Selling portions of loans to investors would allow the bank — which traditionally held much of the debt on its balance sheet — to boost underwriting. The push is part of a broader effort to increase fee and commission income, for instance from payment services and distribution agreements with insurers and asset managers.

“ING is traditionally an underwrite-to-hold bank,” he said. “But capital is scarce, capital is expensive. What we can better do is underwrite, hold parts, sell parts, underwrite that money again.”

Van Rijswijk said part of ING’s net interest income stands to fall as rates peak. Still, he reiterated that the bank will continue to see a benefit related to a large portfolio of deposits. ING also expected lending to pick up if rates and inflation fall, the CEO said.

“Lending can also go up and especially also on the back of perhaps delayed investments that were made also on the sustainability side,” said Van Rijswijk. He cited projects that require large amounts of capital expenditure, such as wind turbines, which became “more difficult” to finance with higher rates.

“We are a bit in a twilight zone,” he said. The economy avoided a real recession yet still faces uncertainty such as the conflict in the Red Sea.

“That is not a good environment for investments and therefore we need to see what the first quarter really brings,” the CEO said.

