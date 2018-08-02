(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV posted better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter as fee income rebounded from a disappointing start to the year, moving the bank closer to Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers’ goal of reduced reliance on lending.

Net commission income, which had fallen 3.1 percent on the year in the first quarter due to weakness at its Belgian unit, recovered to 717 million euros ($835 million), up 0.4 percent on the year, and beating a consensus estimate of 691 million euros.

Underlying net profit rose to 1.44 billion euros from 1.40 billion a year ago and beating a consensus forecast of 1.33 billion euros.

The figures also testified to the strength of the bank’s core franchise in north-west Europe,with its core lending book rising by 14.2 billion in the quarter, and the overall addition of 400,000 new customers in the period.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on managing expenses, optimizing operational excellence, enhancing our compliance and non-financial risk practices, and executing our digital strategy,” Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said in a statement.

Other highlights of the second-quarter report included:

Underlying cost-income ratio rose to 52.3 percent vs 53.8 estimate

CET1 ratio 14.1 percent vs 14.3 percent at end-March

Additions to loan loss provisions 115 million euros

Underlying return on equity 10.4 percent on a rolling four-quarter basis

