(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV slumped the most in almost a year after the Dutch lender warned its key revenue source will weaken as it passes on higher rates to depositors.

Net interest income, or the difference between what it gets on loans and pays for deposits, will probably decline to €15 billion ($16.2 billion) to €15.5 billion this year from €16 billion in 2023, it said in a presentation on Thursday. The metric missed estimates in the fourth quarter.

ING also warned its total income in 2024 will be “somewhat lower” than the previous year. The shares fell as much as 9.6%, the most since March.

Investors had probably “hoped for more,” Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk told reporters on Thursday. “I think we have to be realistic,” he said, adding that expected interest-rate cuts will impact the bank’s operations.

Banks spent much of last year in a sweet spot where profits swelled as revenue gains from higher interest rates outpaced increases on the money they pay depositors. That boost is quickly fading as inflation slows, rates appear to have peaked and the economy is weakening, leaving banks such as ING that depend heavily on lending income most exposed.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

ING’s 3% net-interest-income miss in 4Q, and guidance for that pace to accelerate to a 3-6% drop this year (vs. consensus 1% rise) — as the liability margin contracts toward 100 bps — corroborates our view that the European bank revenue-downgrade cycle has begun. With fees 1% lower in 4Q — missing estimates by 5% — little weight will be attached to ING’s reiterated goal for a 5-10% lift in 2024, with consensus’ 4% gain looking vulnerable to us.

— Philip Richards, BI banking analyst

ING 3% NII Miss, Weak Guidance to Fuel Revenue-Cut Cycle: React

Van Rijswijk acknowledged the challenge in an interview with Bloomberg last month, saying the bank will have to diversify given its 80% of its revenue is interest-linked. The lender plans to sell portions of corporate loans that it currently holds on its books to investors as it seeks to increase fee revenue.

Read More: ING Chief to Sell On More Loans to Cut Dependence on Rates

The company said on Thursday that it aims to increase fee and commission income by 5%-10% in 2024.

Net interest income of €3.88 billion in the fourth quarter fell short of the €4 billion analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected. While ING said it sees “initial signs” of a pick-up in loan demand, that boost won’t be enough to make up for the hit to deposit revenue.

Quarterly profit still beat analyst estimates, with net income jumping 43% to €1.56 billion, helped by lower provisions for loan losses.

Strong profits over recent quarters had enabled ING to increase payouts of excess capital to investors. ING announced a buyback of as much as €1.5 billion in May and €2.5 billion in November. The bank said it will “update the market” on its capital plans when it announces results for the first quarter.

