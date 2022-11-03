(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV said it will buy back as much as €1.5 billion ($1.47 billion) of shares to reward investors, after a mixed third quarter in which profit missed estimates following charges at its Polish business and in accounting for hedges.

Net income of €979 million in the three months through September compared with analysts’ expectations for profit of €1.15 billion. The share buyback program, which starts Thursday, was larger than some analysts had expected.

While ING is one of the few European banks to miss profit estimates this quarter, it joined peers in posting better-than-expected net interest income as lenders enjoy a sweet spot where they can charge more for credit while funding costs and defaults remain low. That’s stoked confidence that they can afford to distribute excess capital even as regulators call for restraint given the economic uncertainty.

“The most important thing that gives us confidence is the fact that our loan book is very resilient and that non-performing loans are relatively low,” Chief Financial Officer Tanate Phutrakul said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “That gives us confidence to continue our share buyback program.”

The bank said it has received approval from the ECB for its buyback. Giulia Aurora Miotto, a Morgan Stanley analyst, said before the announcement any buyback above €500 million should be taken positively and that she expected an €800 million program.

ING rose 7% at 11:38 a.m. in Amsterdam trading, the biggest gain since March, as investors looked past the one-off charges to focus on the buyback. Rising shareholder payouts at competitors UBS Group AG and UniCredit SpA had raised the pressure on ING to boost dividends and stock repurchases. The lender pledged in June to distribute about 17 billion euros in the coming years.

Polish Mortgages

ING’s results were marred by a €343 million hit related to Polish mortgages after that country’s government allowed borrowers suspend payments on their loans. The bank also took a €288 million hit in Belgium to unwind a hedge on deposits.

The lender also warned it will take a charge of about €315 million in the fourth quarter following changes to long-term stimulus loans from the ECB. Last week, the central bank said it would tighten conditions on those funds after recent rapid increases in interest rates meant the industry stood to reap windfall profits.

“We’re clearly disappointed by the change of terms,” Phutrakul told reporters on Thursday. He declined to say whether ING will repay the ECB loans early, but said the conditions are set to become “significantly less attractive” later this month.

ING set aside €403 million to cover loan defaults in the quarter, more than the €354 million analysts had expected. That included €205 million for “increased macroeconomic uncertainties and overlays for risks from secondary impacts.”

While its home country of the Netherlands is not directly impacted by reduced deliveries in Russian gas, the resulting jump in European inflation has hit companies around the region. ING’s provisions reflect “a certain expectation that a recession coming,” said Phutrakul.

“This impending recession is a rather strange one,” the CFO said. “Levels of employment and job vacancies remain tight. So far it’s having a mild impact on our customers and portfolio.”

ING has ceased new business with Russian clients, yet stopped short of the kind of rapid and costly exit from the business pursued by some peers, such as Societe Generale SA. The bank said it has reduced its exposure to Russia to €3.8 billion at the end of September from €6.2 billion in February.

