(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV announced a fresh buyback program as higher interest rates continued to boost profits, beating expectations in the third quarter.

The Netherlands’ largest bank said on Thursday that it plans to buy back stock worth as much as €2.5 billion ($2.65 billion). It completed a €1.57 billion buyback in October. Net income more than doubled to €1.98 billion compared with estimates for a profit of €1.9 billion in a survey of analysts by Bloomberg.

The European Central Bank’s efforts to tame inflation with a series of interest rate increases have made boosted lending income. Banks have been able to book higher profits by charging customers more for credit while paying little interest on deposits, expanding their bandwidth to reward shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Net interest income, the difference between what the bank earns from loans and pays for deposits, came in below analysts’ expectations despite a 24% surge to €4.03 billion from a year ago. Loan loss provisions were €183 million, ING said in a statement on Thursday, less than analysts had expected.

“The cycle of recent central bank rate hikes, which helped the recovery of our profitability after a prolonged period of negative rates, appears to have paused,” Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk said in the statement. “We are conscious of the public discussions on saving rates and, depending on developments in the competitive landscape, our liability margins may reduce somewhat from current levels.”

Earlier this year, ING said it will cut its common equity Tier 1 ratio to about 12.5% by 2025 as it distributes excess capital. The measure stood at 15.2% at the end of September.

ING’s payouts to shareholders come as the Dutch lower house of parliament approved proposals to introduce a tax on share buybacks from 2025. The proposal is subject to senate approval.

