(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV saw provisions for bad loans surge as new Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk takes a more aggressive approach to dealing with the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

The largest Dutch bank set aside 1.34 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in the second quarter to deal with an expected surge in defaults, compared with 661 million euros in the prior three months, according to a statement Thursday. That was more than the average analyst estimate of 1.23 billion euros.

Net income slumped 79% to 299 million euros amid the provisions and a previously announced goodwill impairment of 310 million euros.

Banks like ING that slashed their trading units after the financial crisis in an effort to make earnings less volatile are struggling to contain the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, because they have few businesses to offset the hit to their loan books. Spanish lender Banco Santander SA slumped to a historic $13 billion loss in the second quarter because of writedowns to reflect the worsening economic outlook.

The biggest Wall Street banks, by contrast, posted record revenue from their dealmaking and trading units last quarter, allowing them to put billions of dollars more aside for potentially bad loans.

Wirecard Exposure

ING said provisions for the second quarter included “some large files” in Germany, the Americas, Asia and the Netherlands. The bank didn’t name the counterparties on those loans, but it is among the lenders most exposed to the collapse of Wirecard AG, Bloomberg has reported.

The defunct payments company had a credit facility of 200 million euros with ING, which about 90% was drawn at the time of its failure, Bloomberg has reported. Commerzbank AG, which had a similar exposure, took a 175 million-euro provision for that loan in the second quarter. ING rival ABN Amro Bank NV is also likely facing losses.

After succeeding Ralph Hamers roughly a month ago, Van Rijswijk is taking on the challenge of navigating ING through one of Europe’s deepest recessions in decades. The 25-year ING veteran said after his appointment that he’s unlikely to make any sweeping changes to the bank in the short term, having served on the executive board already for some years.

Even after adding millions of customers in recent years, ING has struggled to be more profitable after low interest rates and increased compliance costs weighed on profit margins.

The bank is still looking for a new chief risk officer, a position previously held by Van Rijswijk. Chief Financial Officer Tanate Phutrakul is overseeing risk in the interim.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.