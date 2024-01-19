ING Targeted by Climate Activists Who Successfully Took Shell to Court and Won

(Bloomberg) -- Climate campaigners who took Shell Plc to court and won now have ING Groep NV in their sights.

Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, said Friday that the nation’s largest bank needs to act harder and faster to bring itself in line with global commitments to tackle global warming. The group said in a letter that the lender must cut its own pollution and in companies finances by 48% compared to 2019 levels in 2030.

In 2021 Milieudefensie won a high-profile case that forced Shell to slash its emissions faster than it planned. An appeal in that case is scheduled for hearing in The Hague in April.

The victory has set the template for climate litigation from NGOs seeking to hold the world’s biggest polluters and their financiers to account. Milieudefensie said it has a list of a further 27 firms including ExxonMobil Corp. and Unilever Plc that it is monitoring to pressure them to make significant changes to their climate action plans.

“We aim to be in line with Paris. We do need government intervention for that as well, and collaboration of companies,” Steven van Rijswijk, ING’s chief executive officer, told Bloomberg.

BNP Paribas SA is also facing scrutiny in a French court after a group of campaigners accused the bank of not meeting its environmental obligations. Between June 2022 and May 2023 some 190 climate lawsuits were around the world, according to Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

Dutch courts have often sided with NGOs over companies and countries in climate suits. The nation’s Supreme Court in 2019 upheld a landmark decision that the Netherlands government hadn’t done enough to cut its emissions and protect its citizens.

“The bank finances oil and gas companies, deforestation and heavy industry, all of which add to the climate crisis,” Donald Pols, Milieudefensie director, said in a statement.

The NGO argued that 99% of ING’s emission come from loans to polluting companies and called for the bank to draw up a climate plan that falls in line with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement. Should the bank not respond to Milieudefensie’s demands within eight weeks then it will take its case to court, they said.

ING has already said that says it aims to steer the most carbon-intensive parts of our portfolio toward net zero by 2050 and cut emissions of its own buildings and data centers by 90% in 2030.

“What we cannot do is stop immediately with all these industries that are still not green because the world is not ready for that,” van Rijswijk said.

ING said in a separate statement that it will respond in court if necessary.

“We are confident that we take impactful action to fight climate change and sustainability is part of our overall strategic direction,” the bank said.

