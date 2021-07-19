(Bloomberg) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. offered to acquire SPX Flow Inc. for $3.59 billion, making public an offer that the rival flow-control manufacturer had rejected.

The $85-a-share proposal, a 37% premium to SPX’s closing price on Friday, was made June 10, Ingersoll Rand said in a statement Monday. SPX shares surged 24% to $77 before the start of regular trading Monday in New York.

The deal would bolster Ingersoll’s industrial pumps business about two years after it agreed to merge with Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., fortifying it as one of the world’s leaders in the market niche. Ingersoll’s heating and cooling operations were renamed Trane Technologies Plc as part of a spinoff and merger.

SPX had rejected the proposal June 21 and declined its suitor’s request to “engage in constructive dialogue,“ Ingersoll said. The offer had been sweetened from an $81.50-a-share offer made in May.

