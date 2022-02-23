(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and its allies settled on a “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia for its actions over separatist-held Ukrainian territory. U.S. and European equity futures gained, suggesting investors view the initial measures as limited.

The most significant move Tuesday came from Germany, which said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that critics have said would strengthen Russia’s grip on Europe’s energy sector. Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken later announced a meeting this week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been canceled.

President Vladimir Putin triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions by formally recognizing two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. issued a series of warnings, citing intelligence, that Russia could invade, incite an event as a pretext to take military action, or launch cyberattacks. The Kremlin insists it has no plans for a wider invasion.

All times CET:

IMF Starts Ukraine Mission Over $700M Loan (7:50 a.m.)

The International Monetary Fund announced it would start a virtual mission to Ukraine that, if successful, will pave the way for the country to get more aid to shore up its economy after its standoff with Russia escalated.

IMF officials will start an online-review of their program with Kyiv on Wednesday, the Washington-based lender said in a statement. At stake is $700 million in disbursements the government in Kyiv expects to receive after the mission is completed.

Germany ‘Could Survive Without Russian Gas’ (7:15 a.m.)

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany could do without deliveries of Russian gas, though he warned that could push prices up. Germany relies on Russia for about 55% of its gas deliveries.

Habeck also said that halting the Nord Stream 2 certification process does not mean it will never go into operation. “I say explicitly that this can still happen depending on developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” he said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

