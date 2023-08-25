(Bloomberg) -- US aviation regulators issued a safety alert reminding airline ground workers who guide planes and load baggage to take additional steps to prevent injuries and fatal accidents.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Alert for Operators is aimed at preventing repeats of recent incidents, including the deaths of two such workers since Dec. 31. Both workers were sucked into jet engines

“The SAFO reminds airlines that it is important for workers to remain clear of operating engines until they are shut down,” the FAA said in a press release Friday.

