    May 21, 2024

    Innergex says battery energy storage facility in northern Chile begins operations

    The Canadian Press

    Innergex CEO on the company's Q4 results

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. says its San Andrés battery energy storage facility in northern Chile has started operations.

    The company says it is located on the site of its existing San Andrés solar facility.

    During the day, the battery storage facility stores surplus solar energy that is later used in the evening and early mornings.

    Innergex says the San Andrés battery facility is expected to generate annual revenue in a range of $8.2 million to $10.9 million.

    Operating, general and administrative expenses for the facility are expected to reach $500,000 in the first full year of operation.

    Innergex has operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.