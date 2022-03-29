(Bloomberg) -- Inovie Group’s owners are exploring the sale of a majority stake in a deal that could value the French laboratories chain at as much as 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

The French company, which is backed by buyout firm Ardian SAS, is working with financial advisers to gauge interest from potential suitors, the people said. The company is likely to attract financial investors and strategic bidders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Inovie operates laboratories across France serving more than 45,000 patients daily and employs about 4,500 people, according to its website. The company works with the medical service to diagnose diseases as well as analyze tissue samples. It also has has a veterinary lab practice.

Ardian acquired a minority stake in the business in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. Deliberations are in the early stages and no final decisions have been made, the people said.

Inovie made a series of acquisitions in 2021, helping its revenue for the year roughly double to 1 billion euros. A spokesperson for Inovie said it’s in discussions to further strengthen the group’s foundation as it sets new ambitions in light of recent performance.

The company will proceed with enhancing its shareholder base in a way that it can be completed this year, according to the spokesperson, who declined to comment on further details. A representative for Ardian declined to comment.

The plan comes as investor interest in laboratory services grows amid a boom in business from the pandemic. A number of multibillion-dollar deals have been announced in the space since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Swedish buyout firm EQT AB bought French laboratories firm Cerba Healthcare for about 4.5 billion euros last year. The billionaire Maersk family’s AP Moller Holding A/S agreed in December to buy diagnostics provider Unilabs from buyout firm Apax Partners.

