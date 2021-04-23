(Bloomberg) -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. sank as much as 29% Friday after the U.S. government pulled funding for its Covid-19 vaccine research, a vindication for short sellers who have been amassing positions in the biotech stock.

Bears betting against Inovio set to reap nearly $160 million from Friday’s plunge alone, quintupling their $40 million in profits year-to-date, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 Partners managing director of predictive analytics.

Issues with a key supplier, development delays and the abundance of Covid-19 vaccine supplies in the U.S. have hurt the advancement of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based Inovio’s shot. Add to that Friday’s news that the Department of Defense will curtail funding for its late-stage vaccine trial because of the broad availability of other shots.

“The decision results from the changing environment of Covid-19 with the rapid deployment of vaccines,” the government agency said, according to Inovio’s statement released earlier. “This decision is not a reflection of the awardee or product, rather a fast-moving environment associated with the former Operation Warp Speed on decisions related to future products.”

The case of Inovio is among the few recent examples where short sellers betting against a company’s success have paid off. More broadly, hedge funds have elected to side-step placing bearish bets to avoid getting hammered by the rise of Reddit-fueled rallies and euphoric retail investors.

Despite backlash from Reddit users earlier this year, Citron Capital’s bets against Inovio was the fund’s largest contributor from shorting to a 155% return in 2020, according to a January letter to investors. While Citron was far from being the company’s only skeptic, with roughly a third of shares available for trading sold short, Friday’s tumble would have added to gains for the short-seller who assigned a $2 target on Inovio shares last March.

The total short position stood at $634 million, according to S3 data. Inovio didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking further comment.

The company is planning for a predominantly ex-U.S. global Phase 3 trial based on its Phase 2 data. “Inovio remains well-positioned to support both pandemic and endemic vaccine needs with INO-4800 and INO-4802,” it said in an earlier statement announcing the government decision.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.