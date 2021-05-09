(Bloomberg) --

Poland’s InPost SA is planning to invest 100 million pounds ($139.84 million) expanding the number of automated lockers used by online shoppers that it owns in the U.K.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that InPost owner Rafal Brzoska is seeking to install 10,000 automated parcel machines across the U.K. by 2023, up from 1,500 currently.

The Polish company more than doubled its 2020 revenue with profit rising by 184%. Its domestic network of lockers grew by 50% as the pandemic accelerated online shopping.

InPost has been trying for years to expand abroad after becoming a leading player in e-commerce delivery in Poland. Chief Executive Officer Rafal Brzoskatold told Bloomberg in an interview earlier this year that he wants to double its U.K. network of automated lockers to 2,000 machines this year and will seek to buy logistic companies in France in early 2021.

