(Bloomberg) -- Millions of people in Sudan’s capital can’t access desperately needed aid that’s stuck at the nation’s main port because of a lack of security along a key transit route, according to a senior United Nations official.

In some instances, UN workers have been attacked or had their convoys hijacked by both sides in the conflict gripping one of Africa’s largest countries, Abdou Dieng, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said in an interview. Not a single UN convoy has managed to reach the capital, Khartoum, from Port Sudan so far.

“Many staff have been evacuated, many supplies have been looted,” while security isn’t guaranteed for those delivering humanitarian supplies to where it’s needed, Dieng said from Port Sudan, where tens of thousands of people have arrived seeking refuge from fighting in Khartoum and other areas. “Food is available but extremely expensive and the vulnerable people cannot afford it,” he said.

The fighting erupted on April 15 and the UN estimates that it has claimed the lives of more than 500 people and sent about 100,000 fleeing across borders. The conflict, the culmination of a long-simmering struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has derailed plans for a power-sharing government that was supposed to lead the nation of about 45 million people to democratic elections after a 2021 coup.

While South Sudan’s government said the generals who lead the two warring sides had agreed to a seven-day truce that was supposed to come into effect on Thursday pending talks aimed at ending the conflict, violence has intensified in some areas. The Sudanese Armed Forces has been focusing on disrupting the RSF’s supply routes and attacking its bases.

Diplomats in the region fear the cease-fire, announced by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir’s administration last week after he spoke to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, is being used by both sides as a deflection point to show good will, while in reality they plan to continue fighting.

Kiir is now seeking some form of written commitment from the generals to nominate mediators and implement a bona fide detente, said two Western diplomats who’ve been briefed on international efforts to stop the conflict and spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to comment.

Darfur Fighting

Sudan is at risk of a total implosion if the generals don’t agree to mediation, Dieng said. Conflict has already spiraled in the western region of Darfur, where rival ethnic groups have taken up arms and rebel groups across the border in Chad and Central African Republic could be convinced to enter the fray.

While many have left the capital, millions without the means to afford extortionate transportation costs have remained. For aid to be delivered to them, “we really need security along the corridor” to Port Sudan, which has as many as 20 checkpoints, said Dieng, who previously oversaw the UN’s Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands of people are sleeping on the streets of Port Sudan, including at least 8,000 Syrians, who were previously uprooted by the war in their own country. Gangs have been roaming the streets, stealing food from residents and shop owners, according to residents.

“Those who manage to try to flee are harassed by the different parties wherever they go, taking their telephones, taking their money,” Dieng said. “If you travel as I did within the country, all over the place you will see people moving.”

