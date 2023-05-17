(Bloomberg) -- A corner townhouse in London listed Wednesday for £42 million ($52 million) in Chelsea Barracks, the neighborhood that had a former life as a military housing complex for the British Army and is now turning into some of the most exclusive real estate in the city. The townhouse at 2 Mulberry Square is comprised of 11,494 square feet arranged over six floors with a classical stone staircase and an elevator.

It’s not the most expensive in the development—that title goes to a £60 million townhouse around the corner on Whistler Square—but what it does have is the biggest private wellness space in the posh SW1 postcode, according to property firm Knight Frank. It includes a sauna, steam room, large home gym, two changing rooms and a 11.3 meter-long (37 foot) pool with loungers and olive trees. This makes it bigger than pools at some London hotels; the one at luxury hotel Claridges’s highly-rated spa is eight meters long.

The house was designed for a family, with entertainment spaces and amenities that allow “separated zones” to enjoy it together or apart, and includes an elevator that could make it a forever home with accessibility in mind.

It is new construction, but is meant to evoke the famous white-stucco’d Georgian terraces that line the streets and squares of Belgravia (geographically the development sits at the southern edges of the area). There is a backstory to this design decision, involving King Charles III.

When the real estate investment company Qatari Diar bought Chelsea Barracks for £959 million in 2007, then-Prince Charles was opposed to the initial high-rise plans. In 2010, he wrote a controversial letter to the Qatari government condemning “brutalist developments,” saying the Chelsea Barracks site was of “great importance” to central London.

The original plans were scrapped. Now, walking around the Chelsea Barracks development, all that can be seen are sparkling white Portland-stone terraced homes and apartment buildings that fit the 1820s vibe of the neighborhood, along with extensive garden space. The army chapel from the 1800s barracks remains; it now plays host to an exhibition from one of the King’s charities, The Prince’s Foundation, with a bust of the newly coronated King inside.

“Chelsea Barracks has sensitively adapted the Georgian townhouse for a contemporary age; each townhouse spans between eight and ten meters in width, rather than the customary six to eight of existing Belgravia townhouses,” says Richard Oakes, chief sales and marketing officer at Qatari Diar.

The new build and additional space does come at a premium, at around £3,654 per square foot. According to LonRes data shared with Bloomberg, the average price per square foot in Belgravia this year has been £2,237.

“The design of the townhouse differentiates the property from the current market,” says Richard Oakes. “The turn-key offering is attractive to buyers.”

Twenty-five properties above £10 million in Belgravia sold from March 2022 to March 2023, according to Knight Frank. A townhome on Whistler Square in Chelsea Barracks sold for £48 million in 2020, according to the UK’s land registry.

Oakes highlights the amenities in the development, calling the services akin to a five-star hotel. There’s a 24-hour security and concierge team that can watch the house while the owners are on vacation, and book theater tickets and tables at restaurants for a night out. The complex isn’t gated; it’s meant to feel like part of the neighborhood.

The Mulberry Square home’s interior design, by London-based studio Albion Nord, is meant to reflect the history and heritage of the famous location—buyers can purchase it furnished.

The studio chose contemporary British abstract artwork to decorate the house, alongside antique pieces. They worked with local galleries like Cadogan in South Kensington and Pullman Editions on nearby Pimlico Road.

The chairs in the dark-red dining room are made by Soane Britain, whose shop is a 5-minute walk on Pimlico Road. The dark green cinema room in the subterranean floor has classic travel posters, highlighting some of the best of British design in the famous neighborhood.

“For 150 years, this was home to regiments from the royal guards, and host to royalty,” says Oakes. “We’ve adapted the architectural principles of the Georgian era for the modern age.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.