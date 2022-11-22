(Bloomberg) -- Listen and subscribe on iHeart, Apple, Spotify and Terminal.

A growing number of workers at Apple Stores across the US believe the company they once loved to work for is changing–and they’re not happy about it. They say the famously low-key, no-pressure showcases for Apple’s products have turned into just another retail floor, where associates at some stores and technicians at the Genius Bar are expected to upsell customers–or encourage them to buy new devices instead of fixing their current ones. Apple retail workers at two stores have already voted to unionize, and others may follow.

Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg’s senior labor reporter, joins this episode to look at the state of play for Apple workers who are frustrated with “Big Apple” and why some see the union drive as a way to persuade the company to return to its roots.

We also zoom out to look at how Apple’s retail challenges are similar to those of other big-name US companies where workers have unionized, and how the bosses are pushing back.

Read More: How Apple Stores Went From Geek Paradise to Union Front Line

This podcast is produced by the Big Take Podcast team: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producers: Mo Barrow, Rebecca Chaisson, Michael Falero and Federica Romaniello, Associate Producers: Sam Gebauer and Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineers: Raphael Amsili and Gilda Garcia.

