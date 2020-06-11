(Bloomberg) --

One of the biggest rising trends in the ETF world is the rise of model portfolios, which are almost like pre-packaged meals. On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel -- along with Morgan Barna, an ETF research associate with Bloomberg Intelligence -- speak with Tim Clift, chief investment strategist at Envestnet, one of these proverbial "supermarkets" where advisers go shopping on behalf of their clients. They discuss how ETFs get on the platform as well as who makes and uses the models.

