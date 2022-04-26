(Bloomberg) -- After a fire, flooding, and the pandemic, the iconic London venue Koko is reopening its doors on April 29 following three years of closures and a $100 million revamp. Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire will play the first new gig at the 122-year-old theater.

Charlie Chaplin performed at the venue; shows such as Monty Python’s Flying Circus were transmitted live; the Clash took up a four-day residency in 1978; and Madonna held her first U.K. show there in 1983.

In the 2000s the landmark became known for gigs by the likes of Camden local Amy Winehouse, as well as the Libertines. Coldplay launched their X&Y album in 2005 at Koko, and Prince performed his final London show there in 2015.

But the much-loved northwest London theater hasn’t just gotten a face-lift: It’s undergone a massive transformation.

Koko has added two neighboring buildings, blending together the original listed Victorian theater, a piano factory, and the old Hope & Anchor pub—a favorite of Charles Dickens.

“What we’ve done is taken 220 years of London history and architecture and made it into one unique entertainment space,” says owner and Chief Executive Officer Olly Bengough.

The renovation came at a tough time for live events: Almost 1 in 3 jobs in the British music industry were lost during the pandemic, according to a report from trade group UK Music.

Bengough worked with charity English Heritage to preserve the historical aspects of the building, alongside architects Archer Humphreys, who designed buzzy London restaurant and hotel Chiltern Firehouse.

The 50,000-square-foot venue has added a late-night pizzeria and a tap bar. The public can attend shows at the restored 1,500-capacity main stage or in a smaller, 360-degree round one, and artists can perform to a more intimate crowd of 200 people in what was the original Victorian Fly Tower, where scenery and sets were hoisted during performances. The space was a surprise discovery during the development; fans will be able to look down upon the round from an elevated gallery.

But reserved for members are four additional floors of space, part of a new club called House of Koko. This members-only portion includes areas for private performances, hidden vinyl listening booths that look like Victorian train carriages, broadcasting suites with streaming capabilities, a library, a restaurant, and a rooftop bar.

The building’s copper dome—which caught on fire in 2019, requiring 60 firefighters to put out the blaze—is now a bar for members, who can sip Negronis before heading down a secret staircase to listen to artists like Jorja Smith perform on the main stage.

Membership costs £1,500 ($1,900) a year, or £800 for those under 35, and will include a calendar of live events, priority booking for shows, and access to all the spaces.

Bengough says the design inspirations for House of Koko were the history of the theater, as well as the acts that have played there: from Victorian performers to the Sex Pistols in the 1970s to more modern musicians that have packed in fans, such as British rappers Stormzy and Dave. “We’ve taken all these different genres of music and waved certain elements into the floors,” he says.

The interior design is highly curated throughout the space, done by London-based studio Pirajean Lees. The bathroom includes vanities and mirrors that are reminiscent of a dressing room in a Victorian theater. And members can walk across handmade carpets with prints of cigarettes that nod back to the Jazz Age.

On the walls is an art collection curated by Katie Heller (Soho House, Sotheby’s) with original works by musicians Bob Dylan and Ronnie Wood, who recorded the live album Camden Theatre 1964 with the Rolling Stones in the same building.

“In terms of Koko, everybody who comes to London has a memory of having spent a night there,” says architect David Archer. “London’s history is absolutely at the heart of its future, and that’s what Koko is about as well as live entertainment.”

Koko reopens on April 29; the Arcade Fire performance is already sold out.

