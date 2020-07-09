(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket CastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

This year, millions of new young people -- many of whom are bored at home during the pandemic -- have started trading stocks, ETFs and options for the first time. They've become such a force that these retail investors are even credited with moving markets. Some critics see this as an accident waiting to happen; others see it as a great opportunity and learning experience for young people. Either way, we keep hearing about these young traders, but we rarely here from them. On this episode of Trillions, Eric and Joel speak with two young day traders about their nascent investing experiences.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.