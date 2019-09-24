Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Decrypted on Pocket Cast

(Bloomberg) -- Over the last few weeks, WeWork's parent company has lurched from one crisis to the next as it scrambled to keep its IPO alive⁠—resulting in founder Adam Neumann leaving his job as CEO. This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology's Ellen Huet traces We Co.'s meteoric rise to a $47 billion giant and dissects the recent chaos.

Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

To contact the authors of this story: Ellen Huet in San Francisco at ehuet4@bloomberg.netAki Ito in San Francisco at aito16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Emily Biuso at ebiuso@bloomberg.net, Anne VanderMey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.