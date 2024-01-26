(Bloomberg) -- A man who made more than a $1 million insider trading on confidential information about Merck & Co.’s 2021 acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics was ordered to spend five months behind bars.

Brandon Wong was sentenced Friday by US District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan. Wong pleaded guilty in April to insider trading based on deal information that his friend Seth Markin, then a Federal Bureau of Investigation trainee, stole off the computer of his girlfriend, a corporate lawyer.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of around 30 months in prison for Wong, citing the amount he made trading Pandion stock. He used some of it to buy Rolex watches for himself and Markin, take a trip to Hawaii, enjoy a $2,000 dinner at Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, make a $100,000 payment on a Florida home and rent a McLaren 720 sports car.

At his sentencing, Wong apologized to his friends and parents, who were seated in the second row of the courtroom.

“I was blinded and lured by the potential financial gain and freedom,” he said. “There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t feel remorse for what I’ve done.”

Wong’s lawyers argued for no jail time, describing the Pandion trades as a lapse in judgment for a “generous, hard-working and genuinely kind and caring person.” They said Wong, a former IT consultant, began trading stocks out of boredom during the pandemic and had some “modest success” with airline and cruise lines stocks that were then trading at a steep discount.

According to Wong’s lawyers, the Pandion tip from Markin came out of the blue in February 2021.

“Faced with a temptation that he did not solicit, Brandon made a grave error that was inconsistent with how he has lived his life for forty years,” his lawyers said in a sentencing memo.

Over the next several weeks, they said, Wong bought a large amount of Pandion stock and passed the information to other friends and family, including his brother, who pleaded guilty in November 2022 and and was later sentenced to three years probation.

Prosecutors said the fact that Wong bought the shares over weeks undercut the argument that it was a onetime mistake and noted that he made the lion’s share of the $1.4 million in illegal proceeds.

“He knew exactly from where the insider information came, and how Markin acquired it,” the govenrment said. “He went ‘all in’ and made more in profits than any other trader.”

Markin, who pleaded guilty last month as well, is set to be sentenced in March. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to not contest a punishment of 37 months or less. Another tippee, Markin’s cousin, Jonathan Becker, confessed to trading on the information in September and received three months probation.

The case is US v Markin, 22-cr-395, US District Court, Southern District of New York.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.