(Bloomberg) -- Digital platform provider WalkMe Ltd. fell as much as 6.4% in its trading debut after a $287 million initial public offering.

WalkMe, backed by Insight Venture Partners, initially rose as much as 2.1% on Wedenesday from its $31 IPO price. The shares were down 4.8% to $29.52 at 12:54 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $2.4 billion.

Tel Aviv-based WalkMe sold 9.25 million shares for $31 apiece after marketing them for $29 to $32.

Last year, WalkMe had a net loss of $45 million on revenue of $148 million, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That compared with a loss of $50 million on revenue of $105 million a year earlier.

Insight will remain WalkMe’s biggest shareholder after the IPO with a 28% stake, according to the filings.

WalkMe’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. Its shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WKME.

