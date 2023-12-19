(Bloomberg) -- Insight Partners is investing $92 million in health-care services company Employer Direct Healthcare, or EDH, in a deal that values the health company at $1 billion.

Insight is buying the shares from earlier investors of EDH, which had previously been valued at $300 million. The Dallas-based company has about 400 employees and has worked with patients on about 43,000 surgeries since it was founded 12 years ago.

EDH allows employers to contract with doctors and hospitals for surgeries, cancer care and other services, bypassing their usual insurance networks at favorable prices. Companies often lower patients’ out-of-pocket costs for those who select the direct option, EDH says. EDH usually makes money by keeping a portion of the expected savings, according to Chief Executive Officer John Zutter.

US employers facing rising health-care expenses have been testing alternatives. For years some have steered patients to select providers, sometimes called centers of excellence, rated for their quality in specific types of care like joint replacements or bariatric surgery. About one-third of companies with at least 1,000 workers use centers of excellence, according to a survey from health research group KFF.

EDH aims to provide a wider array of services so the program “can cover more things in more places for more people,” Zutter said in an interview. He said Insight Partners will help bring expertise to improve technology used to predict when patients might benefit from the service.

The investment is a vote of confidence in the business during a period when many venture-backed health care companies are struggling to raise money and facing lower valuations if they do, Zutter said. Fundraising for health services companies fell steeply since 2021 as interest rates rose and some high-profile debuts flopped when they reached the public markets.

Most existing institutional owners maintained their investment after the transaction, Zutter said, while early investors including friends and family of the company’s founders sold their shares.

