(Bloomberg) -- Insight Partners is nearing a deal to acquire a minority stake in Aptean in a deal that values the software company at about $3.55 billion, including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Insight has agreed to buy a more than 20% stake in the company, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified as the details are private. A transaction could be announced as soon as this week.

Existing investor Vista Equity Partners is selling its stake in the company, while TA Associates is re-investing in Aptean, giving it a stake of about 50%, some of the people said. Charlesbank Capital Partners is retaining a roughly 20% stake in the company, with the remainder owned by Aptean’s management team, led by Chief Executive Officer TVN Reddy, the people added.

Representatives for Insight, Vista, TA Associates and Aptean declined to comment. A representative for Charlesbank didn’t immediately comment.

Read more: Insight Partners Holds Talks to Raise New $20 Billion Fund

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.