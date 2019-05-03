(Bloomberg) -- Asserting that “this is our moment to defeat climate change,” Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee on Friday released a plan for slashing greenhouse gas emissions by closing coal power plants, opening more offshore wind farms and mandating carbon-free electricity.

Inslee, who is the governor of Washington and is making climate change a centerpiece of his bid for the White House, modeled his blueprint on initiatives in the state. His plan promises to phase out coal plants by 2030 and put the U.S. “on a path to having all clean, renewable and zero-emission energy in electricity generation by 2035.”

The effort comes as Democratic presidential candidates race to outline their visions for combating climate change and the greenhouse gas emissions that drive the phenomenon. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas have already unveiled their own climate policy initiatives.

Inslee envisions a rapid shift away from gasoline-powered automobiles, with new light-duty passenger cars, medium-duty trucks and buses being zero-emission vehicles by 2030. A “clean cars for clunkers” program would help lure motorists to trade in fuel-inefficient automobiles for new zero-emission vehicles.

Inslee promises to accelerate renewable power projects on federal lands but his plan does not call for an end to oil and gas leasing there, unlike those of some of his Democratic challengers.

Other elements of Inslee’s climate plan include:

Making all new commercial and residential buildings carbon-free by 2030

Promoting energy efficiency by developing more stringent standards governing power consumption by household appliances, from water heaters to dryers

Using government loans and direct funding to catalyze clean energy innovation

