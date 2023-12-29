(Bloomberg) -- At its height, the empire of luxury retail and real estate tycoon Rene Benko appeared to have no limits. It extended from Europe to the US, boasting a trophy case that included stakes in some of the world’s most recognizable properties, including the Chrysler Building in New York and the UK department store Selfridges.

Boosted by ultra-low financing costs in the days of loose monetary policy, Benko’s alliance of companies not only amassed name-brand holdings but also broke ground on new ones, such as the Elbtower, a partly completed development touted as the future tallest building in Hamburg.

Now, only a few years later, the key pillars of Benko’s Signa group have collapsed into insolvency, leaving the future of its glittering array of assets — and the fate of the hundreds of creditors and co-investors — contingent on a restructuring process the company is keen to control.

Within the group’s labyrinthine corporate structure, most of its high-profile holdings are owned by the flagship property unit Signa Prime Selection AG, which filed for an insolvency procedure in Austria this week. Signa Development Selection AG — another Signa unit, which issued the conglomerate’s only publicly-traded bond — also made a request to open proceedings on Friday, capping a flurry of applications from various group entities in recent months.

The reasons for Signa’s downfall are manifold: the rapid increase in interest rates and construction costs, an underwhelming retail market following the pandemic and a pullback from bank lenders. In an unusual step, the European Central Bank even told some to take a financial hit on their exposure to the group.

But the question now remains of what will become of these assets and their investors, which range from hedge funds to sovereign wealth funds to major insurers. Signa’s descent into deep financial distress is also forcing its co-investors, who partnered with the company in its major acquisitions, to seek contingency plans to safeguard their investments.

What the unwinding will ultimately look like depends on whether Signa and its top management team can continue to influence the group’s reorganization. The firm’s major units have filed for so-called self-managed restructuring, which allows executives to stay in place.

Under Austrian insolvency rules, Signa’s units will have to pay creditors at least 30% of what they are owed within two years of a restructuring plan being agreed upon.

Cash Crunch

This isn’t the first time that Signa’s assets have run into liquidity troubles. In the past, the group has been able to use insolvency proceedings to slash debt without losing control of the businesses in question, as was the case during the insolvency of the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store chain in Germany earlier this year.

In that instance, the government acted as a supportive major creditor, writing off nearly €600 million ($650 million) in loans to the business. But this time could be different, especially if lenders are not willing to accept the units’ plans for restructuring. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee that they will be able to stay in this more debtor-friendly process as the court-appointed administrators could deem it unfeasible and simply shut it down.

Signa Prime faces a particular challenge, given it needs to find between €300 million and €500 million in short-term bridge financing for its restructuring, according to a creditor association.

In a sign of how eager the company is to maintain control of its holdings, Benko has personally issued a guarantee of €3 million in financing for Signa Holding, the umbrella organization that filed for insolvency in November. That move will allow the company to remain in self-administration while officials calculate how much overall funding is actually needed, the administrator said in a Dec. 18 report.

Since then, administrators have been combing through assets that could be liquidated to fund Signa’s restructuring. With creditors waiting on millions, it appears that nothing is too small: Objects listed in the December report ranged from designer chairs and coffee tables in company’s offices to wine cabinets and even toilet paper.

New World

Control of Signa’s various assets is already starting to shift in response to these pressures. Take the Selfridges department store, whose property and operating business Signa bought in 2022 in partnership with the Thai conglomerate Central Group. At the time, the transaction was one of the largest UK retail acquisitions in years.

For Signa, the method was textbook: Identify an ultra-prime asset and buy it in a debt-fueled deal.

But that approach soon proved flawed. Much of the financing was floating rate, and over the last several years Selfridges was hit with rapid central bank hiking cycles. Since the deal was announced in late 2021, the Bank of England has lifted its key rate by five percentage points.

With Signa now in financial distress, Central Group has been left to shoulder Selfridges’ financial needs.

The Thai conglomerate has already taken control of the Selfridges operating business by converting a shareholder loan used to refinance an external loan into equity. This week, the property company which owns the Selfridges assets disclosed that Central Group had made a similar loan for interest payments in November, which may also be converted into equity when it matures in May.

Meanwhile, with Signa in desperate need of cash, investors are waiting to pounce on its more tempting assets. Talks have already been held for the sale for Signa’s stake in the Chrysler Building, which is co-owned with Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’ RFR Holding, according to the administrator’s report.

Others are eyeing assets more speculatively. One attractive option is Signa Prime’s five-star Bauer Hotel on Venice’s Grand Canal, which could either find a new lender to fund renovation costs or be sold directly to someone willing to pick up the bill, according to people active in Italy’s distressed real estate market.

Tough Crowd

Signa’s restructuring may also be complicated by creditors who are willing to take a more aggressive stance to recoup their money.

The Emirati sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co PJSC has already brought claims against companies in the Signa group and Benko himself to the International Chamber of Commerce, according to a legal filing seen by Bloomberg News. The fund has alleged a breach of conditions under financing agreements.

In light of a disclosure from Signa Development that the unit was owed hundreds of millions of euros from other entities within the Signa group, bondholders have also been mulling whether management acted against the company’s interest and breached the terms of its bonds. Arini, a hedge fund founded by former Credit Suisse debt trader Hamza Lemssouguer, is among the largest owners of Signa Development bonds, Bloomberg reported in November.

But even if Signa Development were to sell off its assets like Signa Holding plans to, said Nicole Reinhardt, a Frankfurt-based director at S&P Global Ratings, it’s not clear whether that would be enough to cover their debts. “What will be left for bondholders is something we can’t estimate yet.”

Given the complexity of the group’s structure and the sheer number of creditors, one of the major challenges across Signa is simply taking stock – both of assets and the units themselves. A provisional organizational chart of Signa Holding alone comprises a total of 46 A3 pages — the equivalent of 5.75 square meters — making it intensely challenging for administrators to fully understand the company. Even the group’s mid-level managers don’t have a complete picture of the structure, according to the administrator.

With further disputes and claims likely to arise, people involved in the process say it may continue for years.

“If one wanted to point to a single good thing amid Signa group’s trouble,” said University of Innsbruck professor Leonhard Dobusch on ORF Radio, it’s that the collapse “has revealed seemingly every transparency loophole that we have in Austrian corporate regulation.”

