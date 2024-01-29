(Bloomberg) -- The insolvency of Rene Benko’s troubled property empire took a tumultuous turn Monday after the insolvency administrator for Signa’s umbrella organization said representatives in other key units of the opaque conglomerate rejected overtures to coordinate the restructuring.

The announcement underscores how administrators are struggling to get grip on the complex real estate group that’s become the largest insolvency in Austria’s history. Multiple custodians are in charge of managing separate pieces of the distressed group because Austrian law doesn’t recognize concern-level insolvencies.

Investors have been focusing on Signa’s Prime and Development units, which own the billions of euros worth of property Benko lapped up over two decades. Signa Holding, which held an administrative role and grouped separate investments into luxury and online retail, has been left with little to offer creditors who have filed €8.6 billion ($9.3 billion) of claims.

“Coordination with the other insolvency administrators of the Signa group in the form of a cross-group steering committee was not possible despite considerable efforts by the holding’s insolvency administrator, due to the differing interests involved,” Signa Holding’s insolvency administrator Christof Stapf said in a statement. “A jointly commissioned expert opinion will now clarify the reciprocal information obligations of Signa Development and Signa Prime.”

Last week, Signa Holding said it was giving up efforts to stay in a self-administered form of insolvency that prescribes a 90-day limit for creditors to approve a turnaround plan. Meeting such obligations wasn’t possible because Signa Prime and Development are filing their claims at a later date.

Signa Holding has hired Deloitte to help develop a medium-term financing plan and to assess several business transactions in the 12 months before the insolvency filing.

