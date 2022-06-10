(Bloomberg) -- Pressure on UK firms is growing as the number filing for insolvency climbs and further inflation-fueled pain looms.

While overall insolvency numbers for the first three months of this year were around the same as in 2021, it’s a bleaker picture stripping out the smallest firms and companies that were liquidated when solvent. Those filing while insolvent more than doubled in the first quarter, and early indicative data for April shows a 21% rise from last year, according to data from PwC.

It’s a trend that is unlikely to abate as higher energy and material costs rise to make life harder for the UK’s businesses. Inflation is already at a 40-year high and unlikely to ease quickly. On top of that, measures to help businesses survive the pandemic, including relief from landlords looking to collect unpaid rent, ran out in April.

“Government support was removed and now we have moved into an environment where there are quite a number of significant economic headwinds,” David Kelly, a partner in PwC’s business restructuring business, said in an interview. Inflation, supply chain problems, labor shortages and energy costs are all likely to make life harder for the UK’s businesses, Kelly said.

PwC’s figures are part of a growing chorus of warnings about the health of UK firms from those in the business of winding up or turning around businesses. Almost 1,900 UK companies were in critical financial distress at the end of March, a 19% increase compared to a year earlier, according to research by insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor.

For the first quarter of the year, the most marked uptick in the number of insolvencies was in the north-east and Yorkshire region of England, with a 52% rise in total insolvency numbers. London saw a decrease for the first three months, with around 500 fewer than a year earlier.

