(Bloomberg) -- The collapse of the Signa retail and real estate group is so dire that even companies hired to liquidate an insolvent unit will have to stand in line to recoup their money.

The bankruptcy administrator for Signa Real Estate Management GmbH said assets were insufficient to pay for the clean-up, triggering a special clause under Austrian insolvency law, according to a notice to the Vienna Commercial Court.

Under the process, claims by courts and the administrator will be ranked higher for repayment than other debt incurred after the filing, which typically needs to be paid back in full. Original creditors hoping to get back some of their money as part of the liquidation will likely get nothing.

Before the unit’s bankruptcy on Jan. 9, it handled property and project management for Signa Prime Selection AG, Rene Benko’s flagship luxury real estate company. Signa Real Estate Management reported about €5.8 million ($6.2 million) of recoverable assets against €60 million in liabilities, the AKV Europa creditor association said at the time.

The development shows the severity of Signa’s financial troubles. A large part of the conglomerate is now insolvent after rising interest rates put an end to a debt-fueled expansion that saw the company lap up prized assets, including the Selfridges department store in London.

Some parts of the group are still operating, while others are attempting to restructure in self-administered insolvency. Other units, like Signa Real Estate Management, may be completely wiped out.

The company’s administrator didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment when reached by phone.

