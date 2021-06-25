(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening in Iran, the status of nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest Developments

Iran and international inspectors missed a deadline to renew a temporary atomic-monitoring pact that expired Thursday, complicating the planned resumption of broader negotiations to revive the Islamic Republic’s nuclear agreement with world powers.

It’s the second time in little more than a month that International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has been forced to press Iran into prolonging the agreement, which preserves video and enrichment data captured at nuclear installations. Tehran’s government has threatened to permanently delete the information depending on the outcome of wider discussions over sanctions relief.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council would decide whether to renew the monitoring pact only after it expires, Mahmoud Vaezi, President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff, told reporters on Wednesday, according to an online report by the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. The country similarly let a previous monitoring deadline lapse by 24 hours last month before agreeing with Grossi on an extension.

The IAEA’s Grossi has been warning for weeks that failure to extend the pact would degrade international understanding of Iran’s nuclear program just as the country is massively expanding uranium enrichment with advanced new technologies. U.S. sanctions aren’t able to prevent Iran from ramping up production of uranium that’s technically indistinguishable from the material needed for weapons, the Argentine diplomat told Bloomberg Television last week.

Oil

Oil eked out a small gain in a choppy trading session with traders awaiting upcoming deliberations among OPEC+ producers that may lead to a supply hike.

When it meets next week, the producer alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is widely expected to revive some more of its halted output, according to a Bloomberg survey. A rise in crude flows from Iran is set to be delayed as nuclear talks drag on. Still, the uncertainty is complicating OPEC+’s calculations.

Iran’s exports have plunged from 2 million barrels a day to barely anything since Trump’s withdrawal and tightening of sanctions in 2018. Iran is exempt from OPEC+ quotas because of those U.S. penalties.

Nothing on the demand side has really changed and OPEC+ will likely increase output gradually, said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. “Given how disciplined they’ve been so far, I don’t think it’s going to be a free-for-all at this point.”

Agenda

July 1: OPEC+ holds its next full meeting. Iran’s position may be a key talking point, as it will complicate the group’s decision over whether or not to raise output beyond July.

