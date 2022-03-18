(Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. is adding a fuel surcharge on grocery delivery orders, becoming the latest gig economy company to impose new fees on customers to ease drivers’ gas bills amid record-high prices.

Instacart will add a temporary surcharge of 40 cents on orders, with 100% of the fee going to couriers, the San Francisco-based company said Friday.

“Shoppers will be able to see the fuel surcharge on the batch to know when it’s included ahead of time,” the company said in a blog post. Instacart didn’t specify when the fee would be rolled out but indicated it will be “in the coming days.”

The grocery delivery giant is the latest major platform to respond to the impact of rising gas prices on gig worker earnings. Like Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc., which announced surcharges of their own, the cost will be passed down to customers. Meanwhile, DoorDash Inc. rolled out a gas rewards program on Tuesday for its couriers and Grubhub Inc. boosted drivers’ base pay.

