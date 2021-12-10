(Bloomberg) -- Carolyn Everson, who joined Instacart Inc. three months ago as president, is stepping down at the end of the year.

One of the grocery delivery startup’s high-profile recent hires, Everson said in a statement that her departure was “the best decision for the company and for me personally.” Everson was part of a wave of veterans from Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc., who joined Instacart in the last year. She worked at Facebook for a decade and spent much of that time closely working with Fidji Simo, who left a top post at the social networking giant to become Instacart’s chief executive officer in August.

Simo, who took over from Instacart co-founder Apoorva Mehta, said in a statement that the decision to part ways with Everson was mutual and that she “leaves as a friend to the company.” Everson had been overseeing retail, advertising, business development, human resources, legal and partnerships, and said in a social media post that she’s looking forward to taking some time to reflect ahead of her 50th birthday.

Instacart, which is aiming to go public under its new leadership, was valued by investors in March at $39 billion. In October, Instacart’s head of advertising, Seth Dallaire, left for Walmart Inc., but the San Francisco-based company still remains focused on expanding its advertising business, which Simo called “a very big driver of growth.”CNBC reported earlier on Everson’s departure.

