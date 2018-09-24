Instagram Co-Founders Step Down From Company, New York Times Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have resigned and will leave the company in coming weeks, according to the New York Times.

Chief Executive Officer Systrom and Chief Technical Officer Krieger notified Instagram’s leadership team and parent company Facebook Inc. on Monday of their decision to leave, NYT reported, citing unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter. They didn’t give a reason for their departure.

A spokeswoman for Facebook didn’t immediately have a comment, the paper said.

