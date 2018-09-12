{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      U.S. NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES ROSE 69 BCF LAST WEEK VS EST 66 BCF RISE

    • BREAKING NEWS

      UBER TO INVEST MORE THAN $200M IN TORONTO OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

    • BREAKING NEWS

      UBER PLANS TO EXPAND EXISTING SELF-DRIVING CENTRE IN TORONTO

    • BREAKING NEWS

      UBER TO OPEN NEW ENGINEERING HUB IN TORONTO EARLY 2019

    • WATCH LIVE

      UBER CEO MAKES AN ANNOUNCEMENT IN TORONTO

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    18h ago

    Instagram COO moves back to Facebook

    Sarah Frier, Bloomberg News

    Marne Levine

    Marne Levine, chief operating officer of Instagram Inc., speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Instagram Chief Operating Officer Marne Levine is moving back to parent company Facebook Inc. (FB.O) to become vice president of global partnerships and business development, a role where she’ll oversee the social network’s deals with media, payments and mobile companies.

    Levine is replacing Dan Rose, who last month said he would be leaving early next year to spend more time with his family. Before she was named operating chief of mobile photo-sharing app Instagram in 2015, Levine was Facebook’s VP of global public policy, and previously worked in the Obama administration.

    During Levine’s tenure at Instagram, the app skyrocketed in popularity and has become a digital-ad powerhouse. It reached 1 billion monthly active users in June, and revenue from the unit could exceed US$10 billion by mid-2019, according to estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence. The division is run by founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Systrom, who sold Instagram to Menlo Park, California-based Facebook in 2012.

    "I’m grateful for the impact she has had on our product, our business and our community," Systrom said in a statement. "I know she’ll do an outstanding job leading Facebook’s partnerships team."

    Levine’s promotion was reported earlier by technology-news website Recode.