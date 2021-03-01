(Bloomberg) -- Instagram is expanding its real-time broadcast service to allow creators greater freedom to collaborate on videos.

Facebook Inc., Instagram’s parent, debuted a new feature on Monday called Live Rooms, which will allow as many as four people to broadcast simultaneously. Previously, Instagram users could only stream with one other person, according to the company. The photo-sharing app first tested the new tool in India and Indonesia last fall.

Instagram is hoping creators will take advantage of the new feature to stream podcasts, talk shows, concerts and other content at a time when the pandemic is sending more users to the platform for at-home entertainment.

