(Bloomberg) -- A group of state attorneys general are investigating Meta Platform Inc.’s efforts to engage children and young adults with Instagram, and the harms that result from that.

“Time and again, Mark Zuckerberg and the companies he run have put profits over safety, but our investigation seeks to end that behavior,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Our coalition will not hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to protect children and young adults from the harms Instagram and other social media platforms risk to so many.”

The group will probe the techniques the company used to boost engagement by young users. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced in September it would pause plans to create an Instagram for kids after criticism of the social media site’s effect on children, especially teenage girls.

“For too long, Meta has ignored the havoc that Instagram is wreaking on the mental health and well-being of our children and teens,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a release. “Enough is enough.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.