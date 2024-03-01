(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of New Yorkers face disruptions to their medical care after one of the country’s biggest hospitals left insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s private health insurance network on Friday amid an escalating dispute.

The move pits the nation’s biggest health insurer against a powerhouse medical system in New York City that operates the country’s ninth-largest hospital. Because Mount Sinai Health System wants to be paid more for its services and UnitedHealth won’t agree, the hospital operator has terminated its contract with the insurer.

Conflicts like these are playing out as the long-hidden rates between health insurers and hospitals are beginning to come to light thanks to new federal price transparency rules designed to increase price competition. The policy might backfire: Mount Sinai officials said the view they got of rivals’ prices spurred them to renegotiate their own rates with UnitedHealth and ask for more money.

Mount Sinai says the hikes are justified because it currently gets paid far less than rival hospital systems and has rising expenses. But UnitedHealth said it wouldn’t accept the hospital’s proposed price increases, which it said would have raised costs by $600 million over three years.

In an era in which the cost of medical care only seems to go up, insurers are under pressure to balance costs against patients’ desire for broad access to providers. The typical cost for family coverage last year was almost $24,000, up 22% over the past five years. Rising insurance costs have long outpaced wages, dragging down workers’ earnings.

The situation with Mount Sinai shows how price transparency policies intended to lower costs “could really cut both ways,” said Cynthia Cox, a vice president at health research group KFF.

Hospitals can try to use the data to negotiate more favorable rates, she points out, as is the case with Mount Sinai. The outcome of standoffs like these will depend on “the relative market power between the insurer and the hospital in a given area,” she said.

UnitedHealth is far from dominant in the New York market despite being the largest insurer at the national level. Mount Sinai, anchored by a landmark hospital on Manhattan’s Central Park, is a formidable presence in New York with eight hospitals, 400 locations, and a medical school named for billionaire investor and donor Carl Icahn.

Price Dispute

Several Mount Sinai hospitals left UnitedHealth’s insurance networks at the start of the year as a result of the standoff. As of Friday, the rest of Mount Sinai’s hospitals were no longer in the network. By the end of this month, Mount Sinai’s physicians will be no longer in the network either if the conflict isn’t resolved. When a health insurance company drops a provider from its network, patients face tough choices like switching to other doctors or paying more for care.

Other insurers are having similar fights in New York. CVS Health Corp.’s Aetna unit is negotiating with NewYork-Presbyterian and the hospital system is threatening to leave the Aetna network April 1 if a deal isn’t reached.

There’s a long history of insurers and hospitals fighting over contracts but new rules requiring hospitals to make prices public is changing the tenor of these conversations. Big data files from hospitals and insurers let companies analyze the rates their rivals have agreed to. While public programs like Medicare and Medicaid set prices for medical providers, private insurers typically pay hospitals huge markups over those rates and there’s not a lot of consistency in their pricing.

Mount Sinai is paid less than other health systems in New York City, according to data compiled by Rand Corp. researchers. The system typically gets paid 230% of Medicare rates, while NewYork-Presbyterian gets 380% and Montefiore gets 340%, according to Rand’s study of hospital payments made by employers from 2018 to 2020.

Cutting out high-cost hospital systems can lead to significant savings: A large union health plan in New York, the 32BJ Health Fund, has said it saved $30 million by removing NewYork-Presbyterian from its network in 2022.

There’s still a chance UnitedHealth and Mount Sinai reach a resolution. In 2021, UnitedHealth and Montefiore Health System parted ways in a similar standoff that left the Bronx-based hospital system out of its network for almost a year. Ultimately, the two sides reached an agreement on hospital prices and Montefiore is back in UnitedHealth’s network.

